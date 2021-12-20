Note from the President

Over the past month and my limited time as the President of Napa Valley Publishing I am only now starting to understand the true spirit of Napa County. After recovering from an earthquake that literally shook it to its core. Not one but two recent wildfires, and now as we slog our way through the COVID-19 Pandemic the spirit of Napa has been nothing short of remarkably resilient. Resiliency comes from neighbors helping one another. It is found in the helping hands of strangers and from those who know the true spirit of being grateful. Those who look at their lives and businesses and understand that you only truly know the true meaning of life when you take time to give of yourself to help others in need. We have all benefited from the generosity of our neighbors, a helping hand from a stranger, and have felt the overwhelming feeling of gratitude as we understand that we are not alone in our struggles.