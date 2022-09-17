Novato at Napa football box score

Napa 27, Novato 13
Friday night at Memorial Stadium
Novato;0;7;6;0;—;13
Napa:13;0;7;7;—;27
First Quarter
Napa—Palma 15 run (Rico kick), 9:27
Napa—Mata 8 run (Gorman kick failed), 6.1
Second Quarter
Novato—Patel 2 run (Welke kick), 5:40
Third Quarter
Napa—Mata 6 run Gorman kick), 8:42
Novato—Patel 64 run (Welke kick failed), 8:24
Fourth Quarter
Napa—Palma 7 run (Gorman kick), 4:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Novato: Patel 12-132-2, Mulvaney 7-49, Grotjahn 4-14, Smith 2-8. Napa: Palma 16-166-2, Mata 18-11-2, Flores 6-2.
PASSING—Novato: Mulvaney 2-6-0-1-13. Napa: Palma 6-14-0-0-65.
RECEIVING—Novato: Smith 1-7, Flores 1-6. Napa: Rico 1-20, McDonald 2-19, Sander 1-11, Flores 1-9, Smith 1-6.