Novato at Napa football box score

Napa 27, Novato 13

Friday night at Memorial Stadium

Novato;0;7;6;0;—;13

Napa:13;0;7;7;—;27

First Quarter

Napa—Palma 15 run (Rico kick), 9:27

Napa—Mata 8 run (Gorman kick failed), 6.1

Second Quarter

Novato—Patel 2 run (Welke kick), 5:40

Third Quarter

Napa—Mata 6 run Gorman kick), 8:42

Novato—Patel 64 run (Welke kick failed), 8:24

Fourth Quarter

Napa—Palma 7 run (Gorman kick), 4:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Novato: Patel 12-132-2, Mulvaney 7-49, Grotjahn 4-14, Smith 2-8. Napa: Palma 16-166-2, Mata 18-11-2, Flores 6-2.

PASSING—Novato: Mulvaney 2-6-0-1-13. Napa: Palma 6-14-0-0-65.

RECEIVING—Novato: Smith 1-7, Flores 1-6. Napa: Rico 1-20, McDonald 2-19, Sander 1-11, Flores 1-9, Smith 1-6.

Junior quarterback Yovanni Palma and senior running back Carlos Mata put the Napa High football team’s offensive load on their backs, accounting for 277 of its 279 yards rushing as the Grizzlies evened their record to 2-2 on the season with a 27-13 win over Novato on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

