The San Francisco Ballet presents the 75th anniversary of America’s first full-length “Nutcracker” with a myriad events and giveaways this holiday season, culminating in performances of artistic director and principal choreographer Helgi Tomasson’s set-in-San Francisco Nutcracker, danced to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, Dec. 11-29 at the War Memorial Opera House.
On Christmas Eve, 1944, San Francisco Ballet presented America’s first full-length Nutcracker, choreographed by Willam Christensen, at the War Memorial Opera House, before making stops in Oakland, Sacramento, and Stockton, giving California the country’s first taste of “Nutcracker fever.”
Christensen prepared for the ballet by consulting George Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova, who were visiting San Francisco with the Ballet Russes de Monte Carlo in November of 1944. Balanchine and Danilova had both danced in productions of The Nutcracker in Russia, and while they advised Christensen on elements of the original production, they ultimately encouraged him to create his own choreograph.
Wartime restrictions limited Christensen’s budget, leaving dancers like Jocelyn Vollmar and Gisella Caccialanza Christensen — America’s first Snow Queen and Sugar Plum Fairy, respectively — to find their own fabric and make their own tutus for the premiere. The production included costume designs by Russell Hartley (he also danced the Dance of the Buffoons in the premiere) and set designs by South American painter and caricaturist Antonio Sotomayor.
Following Nutcracker’s debut in the capital city, The Sacramento Union wrote, prophetically: “We can’t understand why a vehicle of such fantastic beauty and originality could be produced in Europe in 1892 with signal success and never be reproduced in its entirety in this country until 1944. Perhaps choreographers will make up for lost time from now on.” By the late 1960s, Nutcracker had become an annual American tradition.
In the 75th anniversary season, San Francisco Ballet is celebrating the Bay Area’s “Nutcracker” legacy began on Oct. 10, when the 75 Days of Nutcracker countdown kicked off across San Francisco Ballet’s online platforms.
Throughout the countdown, San Francisco Ballet is giving away 75 pairs of tickets and signed pointe shoes, sharing 75th anniversary “Nutcracker” stories, and inviting users to reconnect online over their own “Nutcracker” memories.
On Dec. 10, “Nutcracke”r characters will appear at Holiday Heroes at Oracle Park, and on Dec 11, Claras and other student performers from the past 75 years of San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker will attend the opening night performance, filling the Opera House with historic numbers of San Francisco Ballet School alumni who have taken on the roles of Clara, soldiers, party children, and more.
Free commemorative program books for all: This year, San Francisco Ballet makes its 75th anniversary commemorative book free of charge to all guests. Guests will also experience festive décor around the Opera House, including romantic snowfalls and twinkling lights.
For tickets and more infomation, visit sfballet.org/productions/nutcracker.