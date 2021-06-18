Oakville man wants firefighting Black Hawk helicopters in Napa County

Michael Rogerson, who has an Oakville house and is CEO of Rogerson Kratos digital electronics company, wants to base two water-dropping Black Hawk helicopters in Napa County to fight wildfires.

It's the latest citizen-organized push to bring more firefighting equipment to Napa County. The goal is to get water on wildfires as soon as possible and prevent them from erupting into the next Hennessey or Glass fire.

Rogerson and his company would provide the Black Hawks. Napa County and Cal Fire would have to agree on the deployment and operational details if they decide the offer is a good one.

“I’m not doing this because I want to be in the firefighting business,” Rogerson said last Wednesday. “I’m doing this to help Napa County.”

Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea on Thursday said he can't yet comment on the offer.

“It’s just an idea," he said. "There’s really no formal proposal yet on the table."

All of this comes against the backdrop of the Atlas, Tubbs, Nuns, Hennessey, and Glass fires that burned much of the county over three years. Some residents have looked for new ways to extinguish fires quickly.