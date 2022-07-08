Oberammergau: The Passion Play

Every 10 years, since 1634, the tiny German village of Oberammergau with 5,400 people has been putting on a Passion Play after the ruling council of the village made a valiant effort to safeguard their hamlet against the bubonic plague.

They sought deliverance by performing a passion play on a modest stage built over the graves of plague victims. Surviving villagers made a solemn vow to reenact the passion of Christ every 10 years in perpetuity as an act of gratitude and remembrance.

The plague, driven by fleas that live on rats that bit humans, claimed more than 75 million lives, including some 60% of the population of Europe, whose cities were piled up with reeking corpses.

No Oberammergau resident has died from the plague since, according to town records. The play today is performed on one of the world’s largest stages, the Passionspielhaus, seating 4,500 viewers and featuring a cast of nearly 2,000 locals.

The play has changed little over the years, except that each new director puts an individual stamp on the action. Villagers in the play stop shaving and getting their hair cut the year before the play. The town's potential actors -- because everyone has to try out -- start looking straight out of the biblical era, with men sporting bushy beards and shoulder-length hair, except those who want to be Roman soldiers.

There are 19 major characters among the 130 speaking roles, a choir of 120 voices, an orchestra, children, and sheep, goats and a donkey for Jesus to ride in on.

The character of Judas is one of the most sought after roles; also Mary Magdalene, who, if you’ve read and believe “The DaVinci Code,” was Jesus’ wife.

One year, the actor who played Jesus started going through town blessing people by the laying on of hands and trying to heal the sick. He was firmly told that he was not, indeed, Jesus. And if you’re the chosen one to play the part, you don’t want to be seen going through town like a drunken bum and be arrested by the Bundespolizei!!

We learned these stories while on a tour with our friend, Steve Orvis, put on by Collette Tours called “Germany’s Cultural Cities & the Romantic Road with Oberammergau Passion Play."

We started our bus tour through Germany in Berlin and visited the highlights for several days, and ate well, I might add. You’ve eaten Wiener schnitzel I’m sure, where they take a piece of veal and pound the devil out of it, bread it and serve it up. In America if you see it on a menu, it’s one of many options. Not at the Restaurant Elepant, where they had 20 different variations and they all were presented differently. It was delicious and the meal was topped off, there and most places, with a serving of apple strudel, “apfelstrudel a la mode” and washed down with a refreshing glass of Riesling!

Since we had some free time while in Berlin, Steve arranged a private tour of Potsdam with Holger, who drove us around in his Soviet built 4-wheel drive UAZ, built without shocks. It looked somewhat like a VW bus and was a tourist attraction itself. Holger was born and raised in East Berlin and when he was fairly young saw the Berlin Wall come down. He took us to see the Bridge of the Spies, and a movie of the same name, featuring Tom Hanks about the exchange of Gary Powers, a pilot of an American U-2 spy plane that was shot down in 1960 over Russia.

But the real reason we were in Potsdam was to see the Schloss Cecilienhof, the former residence of Prussian kings and emperors, which was the site of the Potsdam Conference held in July-August, 1945. That’s where President Harry Truman, Soviet Generalissimo Stalin and UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill divided up Europe (without the presence of General De Gaulle of France), creating four occupation zones: USA, Great Britain, France and the USSR. Stalin was such a paranoid traveler that he wouldn’t fly, and indeed to get to Potsdam he arrived in an armored train with several hundred troops guarding him.

On to Hamburg, where we took a tour of the massive shipping port on a paddle wheeler. But the best part of day was a walking tour of Hamburg’s red-light district, where the Beatles earned their keep -- and fame -- by playing 250 nights for four to six hours over a two-year period. Stefanie Hempe, a Beatles expert, would stop at bars where they played in and tell us secrets about them and then sing a song accompanied by her ukulele.

Next to the town of Hamelin, made famous by the Brothers Grimm, in their story of the Pied Piper, who was hired to rid the city of rats, which he did, but then the town fathers wouldn’t pay him. So, playing his clarinet, he led 120 of the town’s children out of town, never to be seen again. There seems to be some division of opinion if the story was true or not. The whole event was re-enacted by a man fully dressed as the Pied Piper with his feathered hat, as he led us on a tour of the town.

Rothenburg, population 9,000 was one of the most interesting old towns we visited. The town is surrounded by a 2-mile rampart wall, which you can traverse. The famous Christmas Store, Kathe Wohlfahrt, offers more than 30,000 different Christmas decorations. It took us two hours to walk through and much to my shock my wife Kathy was carrying a little basket and was putting “stuff” in it to buy, which she said was for gifts.

That night we went on a Nightwatchman Tour, led by a man dressed in period costume, holding a lantern and a brandishing his halberd, a wicked-looking, axe-like affair on a long shaft. His job was to walk the town all night to alert people of possible attacks, stop robbers, and make sure nobody came into town unauthorized. We were told that people would dump their chamber pots out their second-story windows, so the first rule of the nightwatchman was to never look up!

En route to Oberammergau, we stopped to see “The Wies" (the Meadow), the Pilgrimage Church of the Scourged Savior on the Knoll. I’ve seen a lot of churches, cathedrals, mosques, but the Wies was the most ornate, beautiful church I’ve ever seen. I wish someone had been there to play the organ. I wasn’t the only one taking pictures inside as fast as they could before we had to leave. My theory: take pictures and look at them later, rather than spend your time just staring!

Finally, we arrived in Oberammergau to see the 42nd iteration, along with 500,000 others during the season of the Passion Play. We had to sign up for this tour 3 years in advance, since the tickets are so highly sought after and the accommodations in the small village are in such short supply. Our travel friend, Steven Orvis, called in 2017 and said that we should do this trip together, since it’s been on our travel list for a long time. We agreed and immediately signed up, buying the last 2 tickets available on the Collette tour. Then, due to the coronavirus, the play had to be rescheduled to 2022, costing the village and area 10 million euros in tourist expenditures. So, finally, in 2022, here we are to watch the five-hour narrative that focuses on the last days of Jesus’ life—from the Last Supper to the crucifixion. This year’s director, Christian Struckl, told the story in a “novel” way with refreshed tableaux vivants, or “living pictures,” that lasted 3-4 minutes with the actors in the “vivant” not moving until the screen closed, and an edited script that portrays Jesus as a figure “relevant to today’s world, who is with those marginalized by society. OK, I’ll admit that I copied that from the official Passion Play web-site, since I couldn’t make that kind of stuff up. The entire play is broadcast in German of course, so unless you followed the script book they gave us, you missed a lot of the story, unless you really know your bible. During the last hour of the show, there was a huge lightning and thunderstorm. I thought at first that the orchestra was really outdoing themselves but it turned out that it was really happening, since we could see it through the open end of the building that it was real, which added to the drama taking place on the stage.

To end our trip our wonderful guide Alex Berger told us that there was a Frenchman, a German and a Dutchman sitting together having a glass of wine. As luck would have it a fly dropped into each of their glasses. The Frenchman immediately threw his glass of wine out. The German picked out the fly and drank his wine. The Dutchman grabbed the fly, and while squeezing it screamed, spit it out, spit it out!!! End of trip.