Learn all about Soscol Junction, a massive interchange project at the Highway 29/Highway 221 entrance to Napa Valley.
A 70-year-old Napa man was arrested Saturday morning for the third time in five days after he attacked a neighbor with a rake, police reported.
Napa County's Moskowite Corner gets new owners, again. What's next for the iconic site?
An 18-year-old Vallejo resident's drowning Sunday was the third death at Lake Berryessa in 13 days, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
Here's a look ahead at possible major road projects beyond Soscol Junction.
A possible barrier to opening Dan's Wild Ride trail through Napa County's backcountry has been overcome.
A person was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries following a watercraft collision in Lake Berryessa on Saturday evening, authorities reported.
Two people were killed and three wounded in shootings before dawn Monday at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California on 7/11 — a day when the national brand is celebrating its 95th birthday by giving out free Slurpee drinks. Get that and more trending news here.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
Napa County wants to renovate its aging airport. The grand jury says it's handling things the wrong way.
