Daily — Napa Valley Register

Submit by 10 a.m. for next-day publication consideration. Friday at 10 a.m. is deadline for Saturday, Sunday and Monday obituaries.

Weeklies — St. Helena star

Submit by 10 a.m. on Tuesday for Thursday publication consideration.

Prices

The pricing for Obituaries has changed. Please call 707-256-2200 for more information.

To submit

Option 1: email prepared obituary to obits@napanews.com. Include contact name, phone number and email address.

Option 2: Complete form at http://napavalleyregister. com/app/pages/vn/obit/.

Proofs

Once submission is received and processed, a text and price proof will be sent to the contact person listed in the submission.

Payment

All obituaries must be pre-paid. Our office will contact you to make arrangements. Obituaries will not run, even if submitted by deadline, if payment has not been made.

More information

Further information regarding napa Valley Publishing obituaries is available from local funeral homes or by contacting the Classified department at 707-256-2200 or obits@napanews.com.