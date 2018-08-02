compline

Straight outta the old-time cellars of Albert Boxler, Swiss descendent, Alsatian winemaker — and former resident of big sky country in Montana! This is Edelzwicker, a traditional blend of noble Alsatian grapes. The trick is that anything labeled “Edelzwicker” is usually anything but noble, but this is the real deal: Riesling, Pinot Blanc, and Sylvaner in a textural, aromatic white blend. By no means is this a shy wine. Each sip and sniff offers ripe peach, lychee, honeycomb & saffron. Time for some Thai Food...

$29 on the shelf.

Ryan Stetins and Matt Stamp are the owners of Compline Wine Bar, Restaurant and Merchant, 1300 First St., # 312, Napa. Once a week they provide a wine suggestion from their inventory to encourage new adventures in wine tasting. More information is at complinewine.com.

