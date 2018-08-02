Straight outta the old-time cellars of Albert Boxler, Swiss descendent, Alsatian winemaker — and former resident of big sky country in Montana! This is Edelzwicker, a traditional blend of noble Alsatian grapes. The trick is that anything labeled “Edelzwicker” is usually anything but noble, but this is the real deal: Riesling, Pinot Blanc, and Sylvaner in a textural, aromatic white blend. By no means is this a shy wine. Each sip and sniff offers ripe peach, lychee, honeycomb & saffron. Time for some Thai Food...
$29 on the shelf.