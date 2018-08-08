La Rioja Alta "Viña Arana" Rioja Reserva. 2009. $33.
Straight outta Spain, this old-school, sweet-and-sour red is all about the American oak, a type of wood common in traditional Spanish bodegas. In fact, it goes above and beyond the basic reserva requirement with more than three years in barrel! It feels a bit like a faded old photograph: the edges are hazy and indistinct, the fruit is a little muted, but there is a hidden complexity brimming under the surface, a story for the. It's one of the truly classic wines of Spain: a Tempranillo blend with dill, vanilla, and dried plum notes. (And a great match with grilled lamb or beef!).