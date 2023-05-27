Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Over $1.7 million was raised at Vida OLE!, the OLE Health Foundation’s annual celebration held May 18 – 21 in the Napa Valley. As Napa County’s only federally qualified health center, OLE Health provides high-quality primary care to over 40,000 patients annually regardless of their ability to pay, insurance or immigration status.

“OLE Health has an incredible legacy in Napa Valley and is committed to ensuring everyone living and working here has access to high quality healthcare. Without OLE Health, these patients would simply have nowhere else to go.” said Darioush Khaledi, OLE Health Foundation Board Chair. “For more than 50 years, this community has significantly supported OLE Health, and this weekend was a further demonstration of that commitment to ensuring the OLE Health is here in Napa for the next 50 years.”

The celebration began with the Visionaries Luncheon held at the Wappo Hill home of Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo, recognizing Jones Family Vineyards Proprietor Rick Jones as the recipient of the inaugural John Shafer Visionary Award. The award honors the legacy of vintner John Shafer, one of Ole Health’s fiercest advocates, and recognizes an individual for their commitment to furthering OLE Health’s mission of ensuring high quality healthcare to everyone who lives and works in the communities it serves. Rick Jones was lauded by colleagues, including John Shafer’s son, Doug Shafer, vinters Darioush Khaledi and Chuck McMinn, OLE Health CEO Alicia Hardy and OLE Health Operating Board Chair, Pete Richmond.

Weekend guests enjoyed intimate Vintner Dinners at Darioush and Louis Martini Winery on Friday, reflecting the unique personality of the wines and the people behind them. Each course was expertly paired with special selections from the winery. Guests at Darioush were treated to a preview of the Graff collection, where they had the opportunity to shop exquisite diamond jewelry.

The evening was cool, but the bidding was hot at Saturday’s Dinner and Auction sponsored by Kaiser Permanente among the picturesque vineyards and gardens of Sullivan Rutherford Estate. While dining on a delicious multi-course meal by the culinary team at Meadowood, beautifully complemented by library vintages of Sullivan’s incredible wines and Loco Tequila, wine country vintners, growers, community dignitaries and supporters of OLE Health showed up in force to raise over $1.7 million through a lively auction conducted by renown auctioneer Fritz Hatton.

The top auction lot of the evening at $100,000 was an experience from Loco Tequila, an intimate glimpse into the highest art and culinary offerings of Mexico City and the vision behind the El Arenal-based tequila Estate—one that is 10 years in the making and rescues 200 years of fine tequila legacy. Bringing in $80,000 each were Rip Wheeler’s Bourbon and Bonfire, a three-day experience in Montana hosted by Cole Hauser, star of the hit television show Yellowstone and Serving Up Aces with Darioush, which includes four tickets to a semifinal match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament, a Darioush wine dinner at Caviar Russe, tickets to a Tony Award nominated Broadway show and luxurious accommodations at Exclusive Resorts’ Park Avenue Place. After an emotional appeal by one of OLE Health’s Medical Directors Allison Crisp, attendees generously raised their paddles to raise $720,000 for the Fund a Need, which will provide funding for critical upgrades to OLE Health’s busiest health center, the Napa Valley Vintners North Napa Campus. At the final gavel, the energetic Ozomatli took to the stage with an infectious mix of Latin, hip hop, R&B and rock music that propelled the crowd to dance the night away.

The weekend concluded at the Farewell Brunch at Sinegal Estate Winery, where guests bid adieu to the weekend and experienced a taste of Paris in the Napa Valley by taking part in a friendly game of Boule and enjoy the sounds of French duo Rue Manouche while sipping on Sinegal’s award-winning wines.

All proceeds raised by Vida OLE will support OLE Health’s operations at its five health centers and mobile health program in Napa County. The dates for Vida OLE 2024 will be announced soon.

For more information, please visit www.olehealth.org/donate