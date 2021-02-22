Olympics Skiing: Shiffrin clutch with medals on line

Shiffrin’s achievement was all the more remarkable considering that she didn’t race for 10 months last year following the sudden death of her father, Jeff Shiffrin. Her comeback was then slowed by the coronavirus pandemic and a back injury.

Without much training, Shiffrin had raced only sparingly entering the worlds.

“She doesn’t have the dominance this year as years past so it had to be hard for her find that belief to win,” said Nyman, who has known Shiffrin since she was a child. “She is facing new mental arenas currently and it has been fun to watch her navigate them.”

That’s because, whether she has trained or not, Shiffrin is always the skier to beat — which makes her one of the biggest medal threats for next year’s Beijing Olympics.

“I know that I have the capabilities to ski really fast. And if I do, I know it has the capability to win,” Shiffrin said. “But it just boils down to whether I do that well enough, and really what the other girls do. And I can’t control what they do. So all I can really do is go out there and try my best and see what happens.