On Philanthropy: Giving in the time of COVID-19: Think globally, act locally

_Trust nonprofits to choose how to spend the funds. Now is not the time to direct how your donations should be spent. Trust your nonprofit partners to direct donated money where they believe it can have the most impact. Also, relax any usual grant reporting requirements during the crisis so that nonprofits' stretched resources can go to where they're needed right now.

_Dig deep. Take stock of what you have and need, and, if you are able to, stretch to give more to others who are more severely impacted by this pandemic. Focus less on what you've lost and more on what you have. "When you let go of trying to get more of what you don't really need, it opens up oceans of energy to make a difference with what you have," says author Lynne Twist.

If you are involved with a private foundation, remember that the 5% payout requirement is the floor for donations, not the ceiling. "The strength of a funder's grantees at the end of this crisis will be a much better measure of the significance of a foundation than the size of its endowment," according to many philanthropy leaders.

Also consider the expanded use of program-related investments in addition to grants.