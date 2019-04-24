(July 26, not yet rated)
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning.
Rumored to be Quentin Tarantino's penultimate film, this story, set in 1969 L.A., focuses on two characters inspired by the late Burt Reynolds and Hal Needham: a cowboy actor who aspires to move from TV to movies (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt). Like "Pulp Fiction," the film weaves together multiple threads, including the Tate-LaBianca murders by Charles Manson (Damon Herriman) and subplots involving movie stars Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) and Steve McQueen (Damian Lewis).
Sounds like a simultaneous meditation on the filmmaker's long-standing obsessions: sex, violence, machismo and the mythology of moviemaking.