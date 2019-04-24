(July 26, not yet rated)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning.

FILM-SUMMER

Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." 

Rumored to be Quentin Tarantino's penultimate film, this story, set in 1969 L.A., focuses on two characters inspired by the late Burt Reynolds and Hal Needham: a cowboy actor who aspires to move from TV to movies (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt). Like "Pulp Fiction," the film weaves together multiple threads, including the Tate-LaBianca murders by Charles Manson (Damon Herriman) and subplots involving movie stars Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) and Steve McQueen (Damian Lewis).

Sounds like a simultaneous meditation on the filmmaker's long-standing obsessions: sex, violence, machismo and the mythology of moviemaking.

