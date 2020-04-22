One month in: How local musicians are coping with COVID-19

It’s been over a month now since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the statewide “shelter in place” order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and musicians are facing hard times.
With health experts suggesting that live concerts and other mass gatherings may not take place until 2021, and Newsom suggesting that the likelihood of mass gatherings taking place is “negligible at best” until a vaccine is developed, the future is not looking bright for the music industry.
Notable venues like the popular nightclub Slim’s in San Francisco have been forced to close permanently, and thousands of live music venues across the nation that have been forced to close temporarily are in jeopardy of following suit.
Artists and venues who have previously rescheduled their shows for fall 2020 are now scrambling to push back dates even farther. Some artists are adapting to this new stay-at-home lifestyle well enough, but others are having a harder time coping.
Shortly after the shelter-in-place orders were issued to Napa County in March, I interviewed several local musicians to see how they were adapting to the new social distancing lifestyle. Now that a month has passed and the shelter in place order has been extended, I followed up with some of them and reach out to some faces as well. Here’s what they said:
Clark Harding
Napa musician and music booker at River Terrace Inn, Clark Harding is hopeful that smaller shows will be allowed to go on before large concerts and festivals. “There are a lot of summer shows that are still in jeopardy but haven’t canceled yet,” he said. “Once everything lifts, I think they’re still going to halt big gatherings, but I’m hoping that some of the smaller venues will still be allowed to operate.”
Harding says he has performed several live-stream events, but doesn’t feel the same energy he gets from playing live. “I’m a live musician. There’s an experience you get from playing a live show, hauling instruments, being in a room full of other people — you don’t get that over the internet.”
“After all this is over, I hope we don’t go back,” he said. “I hope something better develops out of all of this.”
Clementine Darling
A folk singer-songwriter from Sonoma County, Clementine Darling says that the pandemic feels like her worst fear come-true. “It’s like a worst-nightmare scenario where nothing makes sense but it’s still happening.” Darling says the feeling is akin to how she felt when she lost her house to the Tubbs Fire in 2017.
Darling had several music-related travel plans for spring that were canceled due to COVID-19. “The day our quarantine went into effect (in Sonoma County) was the day I was supposed to fly to Austin for South by Southwest. I had plans to go to Mexico in February, Austin in March, and Nashville in April. It feels like my whole life has been canceled.”
Darling says that live-stream results for her have been hit-or-miss. “I think it’s so oversaturated right now that unless you already have a very loyal fan base, it’s very hard to get people to tune in.”
Darling, like most self-employed musicians, has not had much success in applying for unemployment benefits. She says that she has been applying for grants to make up for lost income. She also says that while a $1,200 stimulus check would be welcome, she has had trouble checking her status on the IRS website and is not holding out hope of receiving a check soon.
“I haven’t heard about a single musician who has received their stimulus check yet,” she says.
“At least I still have Netflix, my house and my dog.”
Journey Day
Napa-based musician, Journey Day says he is concerned for the future. Day performs regularly throughout the Napa Valley and surrounding areas as part of three separate projects: his solo project as a singer-songwriter, the cover band Journey & Belle and the a cappella group Take Flight.
“Music is my full-time gig. It’s how I paid my bills,” he says. Before COVID-19, Day says he was regularly working four to five nights per week as a musician. While all of his performances in April and most of his gigs in May have been canceled, he still has events booked throughout the year from summer until December. “I’m really hoping this winds down soon.”
Day says that he has been practicing social distancing, and has been exercising regularly to stay healthy. In fact, he was riding his longboard through his neighborhood while we talked.
He also says that he has been writing and arranging music, as well as recording YouTube videos to keep himself productive while sheltered at home. He has performed several live-stream concerts on Facebook and Instagram, and has been inspired watching other artists use those platforms to reach their fans.
“I think it’s cool to see folks getting creative with ways to connect with their followers in a way that they might not have before,” he says. “That’s one positive thing to come out of this.”
Is he worried that gigs could be canceled until next year? “I hope not,” he said. “I feel like that seems a little out of proportion to the situation we’re in right now.”
He adds, “This is a crazy time. We’ve never seen anything like this. I’m ready for it to be over now.”
Chelsea Wilde
A Bay Area musician who operates under the name Minor Birds, Chelsea Wilde says she and her husband have been in “chill mode” during the pandemic. Her husband, Brandon Fetkenhauer, is also a musician who performs under the name Dutch Carson. “We’ve just been trying to write some music, record music, do some paintings, and a lot of bread baking,” says Wilde. Residents of Redwood City, Wilde and Fetkenhauer have musical ties to Napa, having performed several shows at local venues Jam Cellars and Stone Brewing.
Wilde said she had some success performing live- stream shows on Twitch, a platform she had never considered. “We had one show that was booked for an hour and a half, and it ended up turning into a three-hour show because people were still logging on and still tipping us.”
While she enjoys live streaming, Wilde says it is strange not being able to interact with the crowd. “There’s an awkward presence in virtual shows that is already cut through in a live environment,” she says.
Regarding the future, Wilde says that she is worried. “It’s a weird place because I’ve always been able to get by playing music, and now the ability to hustle that I once had is gone.”
“There’s a lot of hard acclimating to the times we’re in right now, and how things will have to be run differently,” she says. “It definitely puts everything in a different perspective.”
Rose Winters
Napa-based singer-songwriter and music teacher at Napa School of Music, Rose Winters says she feels like “one of the lucky ones” who still has income during this pandemic. “I’m still working at Napa School of Music, and I’m very grateful for that. It’s not a super full-time thing, but income is income. Of course, I’ve lost all my gigs—we all did. I’ve been doing a lot of songwriting as well.”
In addition to being a musician, Winters is also a literary writer and has published several novels. “I finished a screenplay because I had the time, and now I’m finishing a novel.”
Like many musicians, Winters relied on performing live to make up a good chunk of her income. In response to the suggestion that concerts might be banned for months, she says that she is “very, very concerned” for what the future might hold. “Both my husband and I are self-employed. We will be looking at unemployment options for self-employed persons once those become available.”
More than money, Winter says she misses being a part of the local music community. “I miss all the musicians out there. I miss playing shows, and the people who would come to them. For all of my friends out there who have come to listen to me, and to all of my musician friends, I just want to send out all of my love and support into the universe.”
She concluded, “The love is still there.”
