One month in: How local musicians are coping with COVID-19

Day says that he has been practicing social distancing, and has been exercising regularly to stay healthy. In fact, he was riding his longboard through his neighborhood while we talked.

He also says that he has been writing and arranging music, as well as recording YouTube videos to keep himself productive while sheltered at home. He has performed several live-stream concerts on Facebook and Instagram, and has been inspired watching other artists use those platforms to reach their fans.

“I think it’s cool to see folks getting creative with ways to connect with their followers in a way that they might not have before,” he says. “That’s one positive thing to come out of this.”

Is he worried that gigs could be canceled until next year? “I hope not,” he said. “I feel like that seems a little out of proportion to the situation we’re in right now.”

He adds, “This is a crazy time. We’ve never seen anything like this. I’m ready for it to be over now.”

Chelsea Wilde