Online sales keep Western Pa. breweries, distilleries, wineries in business during coronavirus pandemic

In the age of coronavirus, we drink alone.

But sales figures from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, based on heavy traffic to its Fine Wine & Good Spirits website, and reports from distilleries and wineries in the region since the covid-19 pandemic shut down the Keystone State a month ago show people are still drinking.

State stores closed their physical locations on March 17. The Fine Wine & Good Spirits website has been tricky for customers to use since in reopened on April 1.

Beer distributors remain open.

Licensed grocery and convenience stores still have beer and a limited selection of wine.

For those wanting Pennsylvania-made liquors, wines and craft beers, there are options. Some brewers are offering curbside pickup. Wineries and distilleries are allowed to sell directly to consumers on their websites. The volumes of online sales has increased even as the physical locations have been forced to close to the public.

"This is just unprecedented," said Dave Harmon, a co-owner of Lawrenceville Distilling Co. "We increased production."