Awe-inspiring +/- 7 acre Estate property atop a beautiful knoll. Views of vineyards/rolling hills, sunrises and sunsets. Gated entry with tree-lined drive to newly constructed +/- 940 sf guest house, sure to impress the most discerning buyers. Efficient floor plan with expansive ceiling height. Open kitchen and family/great room is light/spacious, sure to be the focal point of delightful entertaining with a wall of windows overlooking the vineyards and hills. Sliding glass doors lead to a sun-filled patio, ideal for afternoon wine and al fresco meals. This guest house is the perfect place to reside while designing your Napa Valley Dream Estate. 1-bd/2-ba home offers separate living room/office with its own bathroom. Guest house boasts modern amenities including air conditioning/heating, tankless water heater, stainless appliances, elegant black counters, stacked washer/dryer, recessed lighting, fire sprinklers and ample storage space. The rooms are inviting with large windows offering tremendous natural light and picturesque views. Includes approved plans/permits for Main House, pool and magnificently landscaped gardens. Enjoy life as a winemaker with your own hobby vineyard across road from entry. Flexible Seller willing to carry. Mins to Calistoga. Listed as Land MLS#322049564