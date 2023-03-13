This delightful two-bedroom, one-bath cottage is located in the heart of Calistoga in the world-renowned Napa Valley. This home was originally built in 1958 and significantly upgraded in 2022. Enter through the door, and you will find an open, airy floor plan with a large picture window that allows natural light to stream in. The well-appointed kitchen features beautiful ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry. The bathroom has also been tastefully remodeled with honeycomb tile floors, a new tub, new subway tile surround, and much more. The spacious backyard offers a plethora of possibilities for living and entertaining. The home features all-new wood floors, new windows, fresh paint, AC, a tankless water heater, and much more. There is a long concrete drivewayleading to the one-car garage, with a new door and a spacious backyard. Short distance to Calistoga HS, Calistoga Elementary, Logvy Community Park, and picturesque Downtown Calistoga. Calistoga is a small city in California's Napa Valley. It's known for its historical charm, hot springs, mud baths, and wineries.