Charming 1341 square foot home on the quiet tree lined View Road. Well kept, single story home has 2 living areas each with their own fire place. Large family room has vaulted wood ceilings and a wall of glass looking out to the large backyard with covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. 2 storage buildings and pull through area to keep your toys out of street view. Very close to school or downtown Calistoga.