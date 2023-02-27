Super Cute Condo, Inside Freshly Painted & Cleaned, Granite Counters in Kitchen, Beautiful Faux Wood Floors, Remodeled Bathrooms, Upgraded A/C Unit, Refrigerator Washer & Dryer Included, 2 Patios, Extra Storage Closet By Front Door, Master Bedroom with 2 Closets, Swimming Pool with Club House, Located in Desirable Brookside Condo Complex, Great Location near Shopping & Restaurants, Must See!
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $479,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three residences and a +/- 5000 SF Warehouse are available to live in or rent. ( 4th home has been condemned over 10 years). City of American …
Cute, cute, cute! This home has a sense of style that buyers are looking for in today's market. Landscaped front yard and side access, dual pa…
In a quiet neighborhood surrounded by world class vineyards and wineries, this very special St. Helena home is located within a secluded neigh…
Price reduced and closing cost credit. Beautiful home, inside and out with clean inspections. Long driveway with beautiful mature landscaping …
this property is a piece of Napa Valley 70 years ago, situated on a natural rock with Grade One soil. With downhill angle that provides areas …