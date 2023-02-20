Opportunity knocks on this Westwood home in Napa needing a little TLC from its new owners. This 2 bed/1 bath home includes an unpermitted 3rd bedroom in what was originally the garage. The home has its original hardwood floors and the large front window fills the family and dining rooms with light and allows for views of Westwood Hills. The large lot has plenty of space for a home addition or even an ADU (check with city), plus you'll never have to worry about power outages thanks to the Generac generator that is hooked up and ready to go. Centrally located, this house is less than 1 mile to Westwood Hills park, Browns Valley shopping center, and the Napa Premium Outlets. Bring your toolbelt, imagination, and take inspiration from other homes in the area that have been updated.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $525,000
