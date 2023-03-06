Nestled among the trees in the desirable Redwood Gardens complex you'll find this beautifully updated condo. Warm caramel-colored solid Brazilian hardwood floors flow throughout the home on both the main and upper levels and are accented by similarly colored kitchen cabinetry. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a mosaic tile backsplash, and a built-in pantry with desk area. Downstairs, there's also a spacious laundry room, a half bath, and a comfortable living room large enough to accommodate a huge sectional sofa, and a charming outdoor patio ideal for entertaining or dining al fresco. Upstairs affords two private ensuite bedrooms, each on a separate landing ideal for privacy. Both suites offer hardwood floors, walk-in closets with organizers, and full baths; one has a tub/shower combination, and the other offers a large walk-in shower. There are plenty of storage options with a backyard storage shed, abundant interior closets, and a 1-car garage. The complex offers a community pool and mature trees in a park-like setting and has plenty of open parking spaces as well. This lovely property is a must-see and a smart option as a weekender, primary residence, or investment property.