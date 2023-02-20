Cute, cute, cute! This home has a sense of style that buyers are looking for in today's market. Landscaped front yard and side access, dual pane windows, updated flooring, beautifully updated bathroom and more. If entertaining is what you enjoy doing, the backyard is fully landscaped with various covered patios for outdoor living rain or shine. Home ownership can be yours in 2023. This home qualifies for the Eagle Community Lending program through First Republic Bank. Give them a call and see how affordable home ownership can be.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $615,000
