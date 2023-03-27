Luxuriously updated townhome in Napa. Bright, spacious and amazing home. Open kitchen with sliding door, as well as sliding door in living room. Features include engineered hardwood floors, custom blinds, quartz counters in kitchen, updated bathrooms, gorgeous backyard with awning, lovely plants and fruit trees. Plenty of privacy, Carport and 1 car garage, 1/2 bath downstairs and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Both bedrooms upstairs have thier own bathrooms, and primary bedroom has porch. There is a loft area for an office, or small play area. Complex has a pool, close to shopping and schools.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $715,000
