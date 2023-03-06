Rarely available single level townhome within the popular The Creek development close to the vibrant city center of downtown Napa! This open and light floor plan offers cathedral ceilings, multiple patio doors--opening to both front and rear patios, 2 car garage and a home office / den or possible 3rd bedroom. Improved with granite counters, shaker cabinets, tiled floors, stainless steel appliances, new carpet and interior paint. This quiet development offers an inground swimming pool, abundant common lawns and ample guest parking. The perfect property and location to enjoy all that Napa has to offer either as a primary residence or a second home.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $739,500
