This cozy cabin-style home is available for purchase in Lake Berryessa Estates, and is being sold as is. The home boasts 977 square feet of living space, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Enjoy the warmth of the wood stove and the charm of the open beam knotty pine ceiling in the living room. Watch the sunset through the west-facing window wall and take in the beautiful colors of the sky. The expansive deck is perfect for summer BBQs and birdwatching in the sprawling oak trees on the property. The 0.339-acre lot offers plenty of space for gardening. The property is located across the street from Federal land, which means you'll be surrounded by wildlife and can experience star-filled nights echoing the sounds of coyote calls. This is country living at its finest, with clean air just 40 minutes away from St. Helena and all of the best features of Napa Valley. You'll also be less than a mile from Lake Berryessa's main tributary, which offers water and open space recreation. By joining the POE for $150 per year, you'll have access to the seasonal boat launch (Marina) and N. Campground. 3.13.23