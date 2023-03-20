If you have ever dreamed of having a special place in the countryside, then look no further! This sweet country home is ready for its new owners. Sitting on nearly a half acre and adjacent to BLM land, is 2491 Harness Dr. in Pope Valley. Views abound in this idyllic setting. The main level has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom, including a cozy living room and combination kitchen & dining area. Upstairs in the converted attic space are 2 more sizable rooms, perfect as bedrooms or flex rooms. The lower finished basement level has a laundry room, full bathroom, storage room & plenty of area for use as a game/music room. With so much open space on the property, you can grow your own food, have farm animals, a greenhouse & more!Explore the hiking trails and nearby Lake Berryessa for boating & camping fun.