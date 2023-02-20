Rare opportunity to own a heritage home on St. Helena's west side. Private setting off of Main Street within easy distance to St. Helena. Hardwood floors, high ceilings with lots of light. Large front porch and private garden in the rear.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,350,000
