This new house at 650 Sunnyside Rd. in Saint Helena is sure to impress with its fresh, modern style and expansive views of the rolling hills and vineyards of the region. The two-bedroom, two-bath home has a blue exterior that complements the color of the sky in the most peaceful way. The interior boasts an open kitchen and great room that extends to a deck, great for enjoying the views while dining al fresco or simply relaxing. A stone fireplace provides cozy warmth in cooler days, while modern amenities and top-of-the-line appliances provide the utmost convenience. The rooms are airy and inviting, with large windows that take in the picturesque views. On the second floor, two bedrooms and two bathrooms offer spacious accommodations and luxuries such as designer windows and separate showers. This home is the perfect place to come together with loved ones to create memories that last a lifetime.