Discover the tranquil ambiance of this secluded 4,008 sq ft European-styled 3-acre estate nestled in a serene valley capturing Napa Valley's essence. Just minutes to downtown St. Helena. The home includes 2 expansive en suite bedrooms, incredible chefs kitchen and extensive outdoor entertaining areas with gorgeous pool reminiscent of a 5 star resort. Start your own wine brand from the 1.1 acres of ultra premium Cabernet Sauvignon or continue to sell the fruit at above Napa Valley average prices. In addition, the 1536 sq ft garage is insulated with 4 bays, tower, temperature controlled wine room, gym and metal roof.