On the south side enclave of Whitehall Lane sits a beguiling Adobe home at the end of a private drive, flanked by an olive grove and vineyard just minutes from downtown St. Helena. A beautifully constructed entry welcomes you to the open living and dining space with vaulted ceilings and a custom-designed fireplace flanked with windows for views of Mt. St. Helena. The kitchen and dining areas seamlessly flow from the living room with gorgeous views. Two beautifully appointed en suite bedrooms and a laundry room complete the main home. Steps from the main house is a spacious pool house. The thoughtfully designed 2.3-acre estate provides seamless indoor/outdoor living. The pool with a custom Baja bench, loggia, and creekside seating are among the many spots to enjoy the surrounding hillside and vineyard views. For the hobbyist, the perfect micro-farm awaits with a Sauvignon Blanc vineyard, olive-producing grove, and vegetable gardens to complete your unmatched farm-to-table living!