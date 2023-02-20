This stunningly updated low-maintenance townhome is the perfect St. Helena weekender or perfect for someone who wants the weekends to last forever. 3 short blocks from incredible eateries, grocers, a bustling downtown St. Helena, and more but also removed in a tranquil setting near large old-growth shade trees and within a community that boasts its own swimming pool. This inviting home has a wonderful open-concept kitchen, 15 ft. Folding pano glass doors to invite the outdoors in, a large primary bedroom upstairs with an adjoining bath that makes you feel like you are in a tree house, and a downstairs guest bed and bath that has style and charm to boot. The spacious living room, cute window benches and nooks, and mass amount of charming details are all things that this place a superb place to call home. What MORE are you waiting for? Come see this place for yourself.