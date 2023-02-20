In a quiet neighborhood surrounded by world class vineyards and wineries, this very special St. Helena home is located within a secluded neighborhood just south of famed downtown St. Helena. Although, showing as a 2 bedroom 2 full there is an additional room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom on the second floor. There is a dedicated bed and bath on the main floor. Expansive living and dining with vaulted ceilings. Quaint kitchen with built-in island. Newer septic and HVAC ducting too. All on a 10,000 sf lot.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $798,000
