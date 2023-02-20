An opportunity just a few short blocks from downtown Yountville and its world class restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms. Opened up kitchen to living space, recessed lighting, updated windows, bathrooms and floors. It is located on a quiet circle close to vineyard views and the community pool, clubhouse, and spa. A secure parking space for RV or boat is included. Come take advantage of living in the heart of Napa Valley and all that it has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $845,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like …
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, S…
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features include…
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four ge…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…