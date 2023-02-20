An opportunity just a few short blocks from downtown Yountville and its world class restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms. Opened up kitchen to living space, recessed lighting, updated windows, bathrooms and floors. It is located on a quiet circle close to vineyard views and the community pool, clubhouse, and spa. A secure parking space for RV or boat is included. Come take advantage of living in the heart of Napa Valley and all that it has to offer.