Come and enjoy everything Yountville has to offer. Located in the heart of Yountville and just a short walk to its many Michelin star restaurants and award-winning tasting rooms. This rarely available, TURNKEY, 2 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom condo features a desirable open concept kitchen/living room/dining with large doors overlooking private enclosed patio with views of greenery with light and bright features throughout. Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with built in closets, a modern bathroom with walk-in shower plus a bonus loft for office, or even extra guests. You won't want to miss this opportunity to call Yountville home!
2 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $995,000
