Three residences and a +/- 5000 SF Warehouse are available to live in or rent. ( 4th home has been condemned over 10 years). City of American Canyon will allow each home to be improved at 50% of current value. Homes cannot go vacant for 6 months or more or they will lose their Legal Non-Conforming status. New General Plan shows the property to be Local Serving Mixed Use.
3 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $1,525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like …
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, S…
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features include…
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four ge…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…