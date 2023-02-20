Located just +/-10 minutes east of St Helena, this gorgeous 3.8-acre compound awaits. A favorable southeast exposure delivers incredible sunrises with breathtaking views of Pritchard Hill, Lake Hennessey & the valley floor. Once inside, you are greeted with vaulted wood ceilings, rich oak floors, and huge windows that draw you toward the main living space, showcasing a 32-foot glass wall and oversized wood burning fireplace. A flawless kitchen design features black limestone and stainless-steel countertops, Viking appliances and breakfast nook. The views continue as you enter the bright and airy main level primary bedroom sanctuary with dual vanity, pedestal tub and floor to ceiling tile shower. Follow the stairs down to access the guest rooms, family room and yoga/art studio. Don't miss the Meyer Lemon and Avocado trees, Tesla solar roof, and detached 2-car garage. Featuring +/- 3440 sq. ft. expansive decks, and space to add a dream'' pool, this is the perfect Napa Valley retreat.