A lovely property with nearly two acres of land and on a private road, this diamond in the rough is just waiting for your final touches. The large main house has three bedrooms and two baths with high ceilings, a handsome stone fireplace, large basement area with illuminated library shelving, and an exercise room with a separate bath. There is plenty of storage and possible room for a pool. The secluded stone building is the "Crown Jewel" of the property, with a Spanish tiled roof, a walled-in garden area, covered patio, studio with a loft area, and a separate storage room. Use your imagination; this unique building is perfect for an art or writing studio, entertaining, or possibly as an ADU. You'll find varietal grape vines, fruit and olive trees, Manzanitas, and majestic Pine trees. While just minutes from downtown St. Helena, this special property is easily accessed from the valley floor and is just minutes of the west side of Howell Mountain. This peaceful property is a rare opportunity to be away from the hustle and bustle of city living, and is waiting to be lovingly transformed into your Napa Valley dream.