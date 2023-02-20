Price Improvement! NEW ROOF and NEW HVAC system! Private slice of country paradise close to the heart of Calistoga. This charming and comfortable Calistoga home is nestled at the end of Lerner Dr and has been expertly designed to take full advantage of the sensational outlook. You will love the peace and privacy of this serene 1.14-acre setting while still being just moments from all the shopping, dining options and amenities Calistoga has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like …
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, S…
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features include…
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four ge…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…