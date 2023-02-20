Price Improvement! NEW ROOF and NEW HVAC system! Private slice of country paradise close to the heart of Calistoga. This charming and comfortable Calistoga home is nestled at the end of Lerner Dr and has been expertly designed to take full advantage of the sensational outlook. You will love the peace and privacy of this serene 1.14-acre setting while still being just moments from all the shopping, dining options and amenities Calistoga has to offer.