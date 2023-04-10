Opportunity waits for you on a quiet country road. Set amongst your own vines and next to other high-end estates, it's a perfect time to build your dream home in the Napa Valley. The current owners have worked diligently with a designer and architect to demonstrate a future remodel including expanding the existing residence into a stunningly beautiful farm style house. Plans will convey at the close of escrow to the new buyer. Take advantage of the existing garage to use for car collection, wine storage or convert to additional guest living space. So many options on this level one-acre parcel.
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,995,000
