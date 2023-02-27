Stylishly remodeled single level farmhouse on 3+/- acres on one of Calistoga's premiere streets. Three bedrooms plus a loft currently used as 4th bedroom which also makes a great home office. Outdoor entertaining with covered deck, pool, bocce court & fire pit. Endless opportunities on the land - replant the old vineyard, build an estate home with incredible views, tennis court or just sit back and enjoy country living in this delightful ranch style home! Bike or walk into town and enjoy booming Calistoga with restaurants, spas, resorts and tasting rooms. Great opportunity in a fast developing town.