This timeless country retreat designed by renowned architect Sandy Walker is comfortably sited within its own private park-like setting with lovely views of neighboring vineyards and its classic established landscape of gracious oaks, tall cypress, lush greenery and a single sentinel palm. The residence features a luminous open great room with fabulously finished concrete floors and floor-to-ceiling windows; a sunroom with glass roll-up doors providing year-round connection with the outdoors; a relaxed den with attached bath; two wonderful bedroom suites with marble baths; an efficient office; and a third-floor loft with view balcony. An inviting guest house with living room and en-suite bedroom enjoys idyllic views as well. Conveniently located midway between St. Helena and Calistoga, the property offers wonderful outdoor living areas, including an array of sunlit terraces, a pool, tennis court, and romantic crepe myrtle grove featuring a built-in bar and BBQ.