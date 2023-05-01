Masterfully created w/a high-end designer's eye & an artistic craftsman's hand, this chic modern farmhouse is designed w/quality materials & features latest technology with smart house details. Custom pivoted metal & glass entry door & walls of disappearing glass doors provide a transparent division between indoor & outdoor spaces. Great room w/17' ceilings, gorgeous fireplace, glass wine room, Lutron lighting system, hydronic floors throughout, media room, & light-filled luxurious master suite w/ spa-like bathroom & his/her closets. Magnificent bright open kitchen w/custom cabinetry, large statuary marble island, custom zinc hood over a 60'' Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridges, dual Miele dishwashers, & large farmhouse sink w/double faucets. The ultimate contemporary living with extensive outdoor covered & heated patio with BBQ station, dining & lounge areas that flows seamlessly out to the pool, spa, fire pit, as well as generous grass area. The grounds are beyond magnificent. Resort-like grounds with gorgeous garden paths, and an artist's creation for the ultimate Napa Valley farm-to-table living; variety of vegetable beds, chicken coop, potting shed & fruit, citrus and olive orchards. Modern and sophisticated - the absolute in glamorous Napa Valley style living.