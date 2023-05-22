Architecture by the renowned Andrew Batey, whose designs are inspired by centuries of European classical rural architecture emphasizing symmetry and simplicity without cliche villa decor. Set on a sun-struck knoll on 18+ acres, this light-filled hillside home is surrounded by approx. 4 acres of prime Cabernet vineyards with spellbinding views over the valley from every angle. French limestone floors span the main level; an artisan-carved limestone fireplace enhances the ambiance; a grand Italian foyer chandelier, masterfully crafted cabinetry, and custom-crafted metal railings at every turn. This private & secluded estate features an enormous great room with French doors opening to the terraces, exotic lighting fixtures throughout & spacious primary suite with luxurious his & her baths & dressing rooms. The heart of the home is the magnificent kitchen with dramatic Cistercian ceiling arches influenced by the old abbeys of France, imported Granite counters, Wolf range, Sub-Zero, Bosch dishwasher, custom crafted cabinets & elegant European touches throughout. Exquisitely landscaped grounds with a pond, Cabernet vineyard, Palm trees, fruit trees, approx. 1,200 sq. ft. studio/workshop, custom wine cellar, separate guest house, and 200 GPM well for bountiful organic harvests.