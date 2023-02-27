120 Acre Napa Valley gated estate that exudes the essence of Provence. Nestled in a quiet valley with the Palisades as the backdrop. Italian cypress line the drive & dot the landscape. The gated courtyard with Avignon pond fountain leads to the glass front doors. The ceiling soars overhead and the entire home shimmers with warmth & color. The kitchen, dining, and living great room has vaulted ceiling, huge open beams, art glass lights, glowing pine floors, fireplace and a wall of windows that overlook the Western hills. The home is filled with attention to accents such as decorative painted walls, hand painted tilework, antique iron hardware, and artistic fixtures. The kitchen offers a huge island, & all the amenities a chef could wish for. The primary suite is romantic with sunset views, rose framed balconette, and French doors to a patio with fountain. Entertaining is a delight on the back patio with swimming pool, fireplace, outdoor kitchen & sitting area by the spa. Downstairs is a guest suite, the inviting family room, full bar, a covered outdoor patio and gym. Gather guests for a picnic beneath the shade sails by the creek and listen to the frogs around the pond framed by cottonwood trees and the fruit orchard. This is an estate designed for enjoying life to the fullest.