This Pretty as a Peach 3BD/1.5 bath single family home is serving gorgeous hardwood floors, dramatic coved ceilings and arched doorways with fabulous natural light. Updated with new paint, new air conditioning, heating, ceiling fans, new roof, new gutters and new fireplace instert. Formal living room with a grand gas fireplace opens to bright dining room. Refreshed kitchen features Viking range and new fridge, storage, skylight and a large peninsula. Large family room overlooks the backyard and features multiple outdoor patios plus an outdoor bar and sink - perfect for entertaining on warm Napa summer nights. Primary suite offers a cedar lined closet, ceiling fan and hardwood floors. Second bedroom overlooks the front yard and has hardwood floors. Third downstairs bedroom features a half bath, large closet and French door to the backyard. One car finished garage has custom cabinets and workbench. Citrus and peach trees, Japanese maples, open natural areas. Walking distance to Napa Library, world class dining, Napa River and BottleRock.