Welcome to the exclusive gated community of Laurel Hills Park of only 13 custom homes! Enjoy the expansive views of the Valley in this nicely transformed home! Cathedral ceilings, lots of light, and several decks provide a feeling of openness. The Primary Suite includes a separate seating area with a fireplace. Entertain in the Dining Room or dine in the remodeled Kitchen with Quartz counters, new cabinets, and stainless appliances. The lower level affords a bonus room with a large closet and French doors leading outside and can be used as a 4th Bedroom or Family Room. The outside patio includes a mature fig tree and a fireplace. All nestled toward the back of the community. Hiking trails abound just outside your door. Enjoy the community pool for those hot Summer days. Close proximity to popular downtown Napa, wineries, and all that wine country has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like …
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, S…
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features include…
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four ge…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…