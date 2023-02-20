Welcome to the exclusive gated community of Laurel Hills Park of only 13 custom homes! Enjoy the expansive views of the Valley in this nicely transformed home! Cathedral ceilings, lots of light, and several decks provide a feeling of openness. The Primary Suite includes a separate seating area with a fireplace. Entertain in the Dining Room or dine in the remodeled Kitchen with Quartz counters, new cabinets, and stainless appliances. The lower level affords a bonus room with a large closet and French doors leading outside and can be used as a 4th Bedroom or Family Room. The outside patio includes a mature fig tree and a fireplace. All nestled toward the back of the community. Hiking trails abound just outside your door. Enjoy the community pool for those hot Summer days. Close proximity to popular downtown Napa, wineries, and all that wine country has to offer.