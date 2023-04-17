This beautiful single level home is situated on a .24 acre lot in Napa city proper with the feel of living in the country. The home is at the rear of a quiet cul-de-sac, with a south facing backyard that backs to a seasonal creek. The backyard has a handsome stamped concrete patio with cement raised beds for gardening. beyond runs the vibrant, natural Kreuse creek.. The recently remodeled home features hard wood flooring through out the entire home. Granite counters sit atop custom cabinets with a tile accent backsplash complemented by Thermadore appliances and a warming oven. The Premier bath is outfitted with a walk in tub and separate shower. The air is conditioned by a Honeywell filtration system when heating or cooling. One of the bedrooms could be separated off and combined with 1 of the garages for an ADU under roof. Many possibilities for this low maintenance newer home with no stairs or steps. Like new construction on a large lot very hard to find