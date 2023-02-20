Welcome to this chicly updated modern Craftsman. Situated in the highly sought after neighborhood of Alta Heights. Walking distance to the Oxbow Market. Open concept living with a fantastic backyard including a gas fireplace. The attention to detail and fresh, clean finishes are spotlighted throughout; oak plank flooring, bathrooms with radiant heat flooring, tankless hot water heater, central A/C and heat. Chef's kitchen features a large quartz island and countertops, full tile backsplash, equipped with stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light flows into the living/dining/kitchen areas. Primary suite features walk-in closet w/ custom built-in storage & organizers, double vanity, walk-in tile shower and soaking tub. Step outside to your private oasis fully fenced backyard with a patio great for entertaining guests. Extra deep garage with loft storage. Beautiful tree-lined streets close proximity to schools, parks and downtown shopping and dining.