Beautiful single-level 3-bed rooms 2 bathrooms home at The Napa Yacht Club waterfront community. Wake up to views of the river then hop on a boat waiting for you on your own backyard dock that includes power for your boat and fresh water shower, as you decide whether to enjoy brunch in downtown Napa or cruise all the way to San Francisco Bay.This home's inviting open layout makes it easy to entertain as guests flow from the sun-filled grand living room with high ceilings and through the french doors leading out to the deck. New Anderson windows and Solar on roof. New interior painting, heated bathroom floors and whole house water filtration. This gated neighborhood is pristine and very desirable for those who enjoy a cool sea breeze on warm summer days. Welcome to your new lifestyle.