NEW PRICE! This very desirable single level Silverado Springs residence is mostly original. The traditional layout offers living room with high ceilings, f/p, a dining room, large kitchen and den with f/p and the primary suite, with two additional bedrooms a Jack and Jill bath and a half bath. Freshly painted to allow your client to have a blank palette to make this their own. Silverado Springs offers a pool, 2 tennis courts and park like ponds and lush landscaping. There is a large two car garage with room for storage cabinets. This is an Estate Sale sold As-Is! Transferable Membership to the Resort available. Virtual Staging!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,445,000
